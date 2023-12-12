Alleged Romance Scam Convinced Elderly Man He Was Dating a Celebrity Long-Distance. Then He Died by Suicide

Chinagorom Onwumere, 34, and Salma Abdalkareem, 27, are accused of extorting a man for more than $100,000, police allege

Washington County Sheriffâs Office Chinagorom Onwumere and Salma Abdalkareem

A New Jersey couple is accused of perpetrating an extortion scheme that targeted a Tenneseee man who subsequently died by suicide.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced charges on Nov. 21 against Chinagorom Onwumere, 34, and Salma Abdalkareem, 27, accusing them of extorting a man for more than $100,000.

According to reports from NJ.com, 6ABC and News 12 New Jersey, which cite authorities, the alleged victim, who lived in Jonesborough, Tenn., and was 74 years old, died by suicide after the alleged extortion.

NJ.com and News 12 both reported that police say the man was made to believe he was in a romantic relationship with a celebrity and was scammed into paying fines from a fake sexual harassment suit.

The sheriff’s office alleges the man paid the couple $87,500 in gift cards and checks, after Onwumere and Abdalkareem allegedly threatened him and his family over email.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The pair are each charged with three counts of extortion, three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, two counts of theft over $60,000 and two counts of criminal impersonation.

Onwumere and Abdalkareem were arrested at their home in Piscataway, N.J., and were transported to Tennessee after waiving extradition, the sheriff’s office says.

It is not clear if they have retained attorneys or entered pleas.



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.