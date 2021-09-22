Alleged QAnon Mastermind Is Selling Trump Retweets as NFTs

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

In more proof that the writers of 2021 have jumped the shark, Ron Watkins—the man whom many suspect of controlling QAnon’s master account—is now in the NFT business. Specifically, Watkins is trying to make bank off of Trump’s retweets of him. Those digital gems can be yours for a cool $600, which in NFT land is mere pennies. With Tiffany Trump and the ‘Resistance Bro’ Krassenstein Brothers also getting in on the NFT game, well, enjoy late capitalism while it lasts.

While the least favorite Trump child is dabbling in digital ‘art,’ golden boy Eric is set to headline an anti-vaxxer conference held by some of the nuttiest folks in that crowd. Think anti-chemotherapy, colloidal silver-can-cure-COVID types. The QAnon yoga crystals lady is also going to be there, naturally. Eric himself has praised the vaccine in the past—awkward—but don’t expect him to play up that fact. As Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer notes, it’s just one more sign that “the Trump movement, even more so than it was before, is becoming synonymous with the anti-vaccine movement.”

But if there’s one Republican voice crying in the wilderness on vaccines, it’s Breitbart’s John Nolte, who has taken to pleading with the right to get the shot as a way to... wait for it… own the libs. Yes, Nolte says, the left has pulled the wool over red-state eyes and is involved in some reverse psychology. He contends the best way to beat Democrats and the media at their own game is to roll up those sleeves. If that’s what it takes to get to herd immunity, consider us owned.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Sommer and co-host Asawin Suebsaeng chat with acclaimed director Joe Carnahan about representation in the movie industry and about his latest film, Copshop. Yes, they get into the post-production drama—Joe calls Suebsaeng’s questions to him about Frank Grillo slamming the movie’s editing as the “last-second knockout punch”—and you’ll have to listen to the podcast to get the whole scoop. Let’s just say, Carnahan “vehemently disagreed” with certain aspects of the film’s rollout.

How the War on Terror Killed Nearly 1 Million People and Somehow Made QAnon Even Dumber

And finally, just in case you needed some good news for the official start of fall, our Fever Dreams co-hosts counted up the numbers and they are almost certain that the famous Atlantic Basset Hound ramble this past weekend was way more popular than the rally for jailed Jan-Sixers. “If you subtract press from the Capital event—and especially if you subtract undercover FBI agents—more people attended the basset hound rally.”

