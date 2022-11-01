Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty at court appearance; will remain jailed

Jorge L. Ortiz and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of seriously injuring the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a home invasion pleaded not guilty Tuesday in his first court appearance since the stunning assault that underscored the threat of violence against public officials in a politically polarized nation.

David DePape, charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other counts, wore an orange jumpsuit with one arm in a sling after suffering a dislocated shoulder during his arrest early Friday after allegedly striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

DePape said little during the brief hearing where his court-appointed public defender Adam Lipson entered the plea on his client's behalf. The 42-year-old suspect will remain in custody at the San Francisco County Jail. Lipson said he had only met DePape Monday night and had not yet received the police report.

A detention hearing has been set for Friday.

Pelosi, 82, was knocked unconscious and suffered a skull fracture along with arm and hand injuries, all of which required surgery. His wife, whom the suspected assailant was seeking, was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

“Mr. DePape specifically targeted the Pelosi home to confront Speaker Pelosi,’’ said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, calling the attack, “politically motivated.’’

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announces the charges against David DePape during a news conference with San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott, right, in San Francisco on Monday. DePape is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer.
WHO IS DAVID DePAPE?What we know about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi

DePape also faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping punishable by 30 and 20 years in prison, respectively. The court document alleging the attack paints a portrait of a person with a political vendetta, saying DePape was “prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi’’ and carried a backpack with zip ties, tape, rope, gloves and at least one hammer.

According to the FBI, DePape told San Francisco police he intended to speak with Pelosi and let her go if she was truthful with him, but break her kneecaps if she lied, as he viewed her as the “leader of the pack’’ of Democratic Party lies.

“DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,’’ the document said.

DePape acknowledged he broke a glass door with a hammer to get into the house and found Paul Pelosi sleeping in an upstairs bedroom, then inquired about his wife’s whereabouts. When told she wasn’t there, he said he would wait for her, the complaint said.

David DePape, shown in Berkeley, California, in 2013, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping in the home-invasion attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Paul Pelosi eventually made it to a bathroom, from where he called 911. Though he was aware of that, DePape told police he didn’t leave the house because, “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender."

DePape’s social media postings include right-wing conspiracy theories, and his former girlfriend told the San Francisco Chronicle he sank into drug abuse and mental illness to the point he became convinced “he was Jesus for a year.’’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.
After the 911 call, he and Pelosi went downstairs near the front door. When police arrived, they were tussling over a hammer, which DePape wrested away and used to strike Pelosi before the officers intervened, according to the complaint.

Jenkins said the assault “unnerved me as a political figure in this city’’ – she’s on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election – and she appealed for more civil discourse. Pelosi and DePape had never previously met, the complaint said.

“It’s very sad to see that we’re once again at a point in history where people believe that it’s OK to express their political sentiments through violence,’’ Jenkins said. “It really demonstrates that we have to calm things down, we have to decide that we are going to be more respectful as an American society.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty in court appearance

