Alleged London attacker's case adjourned for month as more disclosure rolls in

LONDON, Ont. — A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for a month.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

Police have alleged the attack on June 6 was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

The prosecution and defence say more time is needed to review disclosure in the case.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Veltman is next due in court on Sept. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press