Alleged gunman shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police is booked in county jail, KBI says

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder when he allegedly pointed a rifle at a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer early Monday morning has been booked in the Wyandotte County jail, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Dominic Lee, of Kansas City, Kansas, is being held in the county jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the KBI said in a statement Monday evening. He was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound and taken into police custody upon his medical release.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near North 61st Street and Leavenworth Road.

Officers arrived and saw a man leaning out of a window on the second story of an apartment building while holding a rifle, according to police. A KCKPD officer fired a single round at the gunman that struck him, police said.

Authorities reported no other injuries.

The use of deadly force is being investigated by the KBI as part of KCKPD’s policy for outside agencies to conduct reviews of shootings involving its officers.

Police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.