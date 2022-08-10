Alleged fourth Islamic State ‘Beatle’ Aine Davis arrested in UK on terror charges

Aine Davis was detained by counter-terror officers at Luton airport on Wednesday night - ENTERPRISE NEWS

A British man accused of being a member of a notorious Islamic State terror cell dubbed "The Beatles" has been arrested on terror charges after landing in the UK.

Aine Davis was detained by counter-terror officers at Luton airport on Wednesday night following his release from a Turkish jail.

The 38-year-old is believed to have been deported after serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for terror offences.

During his trial, Davis denied being part of the Beatles, so-called by their hostages because of their British accents.

The terror cell was infamous internationally for torturing and beheading American journalists and British aid workers in Syria.

Davis is being held in custody after being arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

He was detained under the Terrorism Act and was taken to a south London police station and remains in custody.

