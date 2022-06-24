Which (Alleged) Crime Did Matt Gaetz Want a Pardon For?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Former President Donald Trump was not lacking in pardon requests in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots, according to new information revealed during the hearings on Thursday. Among those who asked for pardons: Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mo Brooks (R-AL).

That in itself proves that Brooks knew Trump’s “Big Lie” was a load of BS, says New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy on the latest post-hearing episode.

“Mo Brooks’ request for a pardon was for a pardon for ‘every Congressman and Senator who voted to reject the electoral college vote submissions of Arizona and Pennsylvania.’ So it wasn’t even just for him, he wanted a blanket pardon for everyone who voted to reject those vote submissions. So, he knew, yeah. He knew this was not above board. He knew it was illegal,” says Andy.

And it’s ironic, quips Molly: “Mo Brooks is a lawyer, you know, so, like, that subject was hard.”

Then there’s Gaetz, who wanted a pardon “from the beginning of time, until today for any and all things.”

What for, though? Molly asks wonderingly. (We can think of at least one thing.)

Also in this episode, Jay Willis, editor in chief of Balls & Strikes, breaks down two Supreme Court rulings, including the rejection of gun control legislation in New York, loudly proclaimed in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Donald Trump Lied, and Mike Pence Could Have Died

“Thomas’ opinion basically freezes firearm regulation as it existed [in the Constitution],” Willis says of Thomas’ mind-boggling explanation.

Last but not least, Greg Sargent, author of The Washington Post’s The Plum Line blog, makes the case that the Jan. 6 hearings are absolutely making an impact.

“The evidence of corrupt intent seems overwhelming at this point, and it’s been so vividly demonstrated in so many ways that I’ve gotta think that there’s a lot of panic over at the DOJ right now,” he tells Molly.

