Allegations against Soul Survivor vicar are recent as well as historic, Church admits

The Church of England has admitted that allegations against a disgraced vicar also include recent as well as historic victims.

Rev Canon Mike Pilavachi, 65, founded the Soul Survivor church in Watford, Hertfordshire, as well as the Soul Survivor summer festivals which ran from 1993 to 2019 and had an average attendance of 30,000 teenagers from around the world.

On Monday, The Telegraph revealed how his alleged victims as well as former staff members had come forward to claim that the Christian youth festival founder ran a cult in which young men were encouraged to receive full-body oil massages on his bed and engage in wrestling matches.

The whistleblowers also claimed that his bullying, spiritual abuse, “toxic behaviour” and “horrible cruelty and obsession” with certain young men was an “open secret” within the organisation, and that nothing was done.

However, it has since emerged that some of the allegations against him are more recent. The Telegraph understands that the allegations are understood to span at least three decades and are as recent as 2020.

At the beginning of April 2023, it was announced that Rev Canon Pilavachi was stepping back from Church of England ministry amid an ongoing internal investigation and following allegations revealed by this newspaper detailing how he formed inappropriate intimate relationships with young people.

At the time, the Church of England National Safeguarding Team (NST) – which is conducting an investigation into the matter – the St Albans Diocese, and the Soul Survivor Watford trustees, said that the situation was neither a “criminal investigation” nor a “clergy disciplinary matter”, and that the concerns related to “non-recent” matters.

However, the church has since amended its stance in the wake of “allegations about recent matters [which] have come to light”. “Whilst it does not appear these recent allegations include physical contact they are no less significant because of that,” they added.

The large illuminated cross centre stage was an ever-present feature at Soul Survivor festivals

Speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged victims criticised the church in the wake of its updated statement, saying: “I was angry to see when the NST and Soul Survivor changed their statements to remove ‘non recent’ – a term that deeply hurt the victims all along. They then added to the statement that the recent allegations were not physical.

“They constantly try to control the narrative and minimise until they are backed in a corner. Then they simply reword their statements to try and control a different aspect of the information!”

Victims also questioned the efficacy of the ongoing church investigation, which claims to be “independent”. One added: “The NST is not independent and stating that is a lie and a misleading way to soothe concerns. As a victim of Mike Pilavachi, I have very little confidence the truth will come out until a truly independent organisation is commissioned to investigate.”

A spokesman for Soul Survivor said: "We are listening very carefully indeed to those coming forward and are cooperating fully with the ongoing independent investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at the present time.

“All such allegations are being taken extremely seriously and we urge anyone with information to share to come forward and to make contact with the investigation. "

A Church of England spokesman added: “The National Safeguarding Team and the Diocese of St Albans continue to investigate safeguarding concerns relating to Mike Pilavachi.

“The Church of England’s safeguarding investigation, being carried out according to House of Bishops guidance, is fully supported by Soul Survivor Watford but is being conducted independently of them. Any concerns raised will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and support is being offered to all those involved.”