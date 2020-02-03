Allegations against Gritty unfounded, according to Philly police

You can continue to take photos with Gritty without fear of being assaulted... kinda. (Photo by Robert Hradil/NHLI via Getty Images)

Philadelphia police announced on Monday that everyone’s favourite gigantic orange monster has had his name cleared of all accusations of physical assault.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty was initially accused in January of punching a 13-year-old during a photo opportunity fan event for season ticket holders. Gritty “took a running start,” and “punched [Brandon] as hard as he could,” according to his father in the initial report.

Officials told ABC News that an investigation was completed and determined the mascot did not commit physical assault as alleged.

This is, of course, a very Philadelphia story, as only in Philly would the majority of people hearing about this immediately side with the wild-looking mascot over a child that may or may not have been assaulted.

Despite getting cleared of all wrong doing, Gritty is still a terrifying monster. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gritty is now free to go about his regular duties at work, which honestly still involves quite a bit of time spent terrorizing kids, popping up to scare people, and dressing up in all manner of costume.

