Allegations of abuse and suicide missions follow leaders of Ukraine’s foreign legion

A British man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine was only captured by Russian forces because of the callous incompetence of his commanders, soldiers in his former unit have said.

Andrew Hill, 35, was detained outside Mykolaiv in April. He was paraded in a cage with two other British men, a Swede and a Croatian, at a show trial in rebel-held Donetsk this week.

They are accused of being mercenaries and are facing a possible death sentence. Earlier this year, two Britons and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by the same court.

Now it has emerged that the reason he was captured is that he was ordered to defend a position that had already been abandoned by another unit due to heavy Russian fire.

The report is part of an exposé of the poor military strategies, corruption and bullying in Ukraine’s International Legion by the Kyiv Independent newspaper, which has spoken to people inside the relevant unit.

“[The commanders] did not listen and sent another group to the very same place,” the newspaper reported, quoting several soldiers who had been in the battle near Mykolaiv in south Ukraine in April. “The story repeated itself, but this time with four killed, multiple injured, and one taken captive.”

The International Legion was set up by Kyiv to attract military expertise into the Ukrainian military but it has been controversial from the start.

Some of the volunteers, such as Briton Jordan Gatley who was killed in June, are former British Army soldiers but others, such as Mr Hill from Plymouth, have no military background.

Many are motivated by a desire to defend Ukraine against the Kremlin’s aggression but others are driven by a thirst for adventure, a need to escape from problems closer to home or are just deluded.

Earlier in the war, former British special forces soldiers said that they had quit the International Legion shortly after arriving because they felt they were being lined up as cannon fodder.

According to the Kyiv Independent, there are around 1,500 fighters in Ukraine’s International Legion, which is split into two main units. One comes under the command of Ukraine’s army and the other, with around 500 men, is under the command of Ukraine’s GUR intelligence service.

Looting sprees and suicide missions

The main complaints documented by the report are aimed at the GUR-controlled unit, where it said senior commanders have ordered looting sprees, harassed female soldiers and sent troops on suicide missions.

It highlighted 60-year-old Sasha Kuchynsky, one of the unit’s commanders, accusing him of being a Polish criminal wanted for money laundering.

The newspaper said his real name is Piotr Kapuscinski and that his mafia name had been “Beard”. He is reported to style himself as a colonel and has been given protection by other senior commanders in the unit.

The alleged looting took place in June in Donbas when Mr Kuchynsky told soldiers under his command to break into shops in Lysychansk, near the frontline at that time, and to load vans with electronics, furniture and other valuable items.

The Kyiv Independent said that some soldiers in the International Legion challenged the order to loot shops but that others dutifully obeyed. It also accused Mr Kuchynsky of ordering similar lootings at other sites near the frontline.

“The legionnaires don’t know where the items were sent to,” the newspaper reported. “In a video obtained by the Kyiv Independent, one soldier is heard saying in Russian that the furniture and electronics taken from the mall were for their unit’s headquarters in Kyiv.”

Mr Kuchynsky has already been investigated twice by Ukrainian officials, although no charges have yet been levied at him.

Soldiers in the International Legion said that they had been motivated to speak out because their complaints had not been listened to and they wanted major reforms within the International Legion.