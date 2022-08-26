Allbirds makes the comfiest shoes for men and women — and these 12 best sellers are on clearance

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to comfort and sustainability, no shoe brand hits the mark like Allbirds. Known for its revolutionary wool fabric made specifically for footwear, Allbirds created its own shoe category inspired by natural materials and everyday comfort.

It’s since become one of the best-selling shoe brands for both men and women — ever — and right now, some of its most popular styles are on super sale.

Allbirds’ women’s and men’s sale sections are bubbling over with a select few styles up to 40% off, with sale prices starting as low as $29!

If you’re looking for the perfect workout shoe that’s extremely lightweight with the right amount of buoyancy, both the Men’s and Women’s Tree Dasher 1 are perfect. They’re each on sale for just $109.

For those searching for the perfect summer slides, the Allbirds Sugar Zeffers are on sale for just $29 and come in sizes for both sexes ranging from W5/M3 to W16/M14. Made of a sugarcane-based material, these are soft in all the right places and cushiony where it counts.

Take a look at the 12 best deals from Allbirds’ clearance section below, broken into styles for men and women. Remember that these deals are going fast, so shop now while supplies last!

Credit: Allbirds

$109 $125 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$29 $40 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$79 $105 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$69 $100 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$99 $125 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$69 $110 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$109 $125 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$79 $105 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$29 $40 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$69 $105 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$99 $125 at Allbirds

Credit: Allbirds

$69 $110 at Allbirds

