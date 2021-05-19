Allarity Therapeutics to Conduct a Rights Issue of New Shares, and Publishes Prospectus regarding the Rights Issue

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011. The 28-year-old right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it. Turnbull (3-2) struck out nine and walked two. Turnbull threw 117 pitches, 77 for strikes. Haniger was the only batter to hit the ball hard enough to threaten a base hit. METS 4, BRAVES 3 The New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat Atlanta. Villar hit a two-run shot in the third inning, and Nido won it for the Mets in the ninth with a tiebreaking drive into the left-field seats off struggling Braves closer Will Smith (0-4). One night after being struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball, Kevin Pillar brought New York’s lineup card to home plate before the game, a gesture that brought a huge sigh of relief to both teams. With his face swollen and badly bruised, Pillar still managed a smile as he shook hands with the four umpires and Braves coach Walt Weiss, who gave him a warm pat on the shoulder. Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman homered for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna tied it for the Braves with a two-out, broken-bat single in the eighth off Jeurys Familia (2-0). TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 4 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and Minnesota beat Yermín Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox. Mercedes was the center of attention once again, one day after he hit a controversial homer in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-4 victory. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected for throwing behind Mercedes in the seventh, and that seemed to spark the slumping Twins. Sanó’s two-run drive off Aaron Bummer (0-2) with one out in the eighth tied it at 4. With two out and runners on second and third in the ninth, Polanco singled to right against Liam Hendriks. The Twins had dropped two in a row, including an ugly 16-4 loss to AL Central-leading Chicago on Monday night. Taylor Rogers (1-2) got three outs for the win. Jake Lamb and Yasmani Grandal homered for the White Sox, who had won three of four. Lance Lynn pitched six innings of two-run ball. YANKEES 7, RANGERS 4 ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DJ LeMahieu had a season-high three RBIs, including the tiebreaking, two-run double in New York’s big inning, and the Yankees beat Texas. LeMahieu went the opposite way for his double down the right-field line to cap a five-run fourth that put the Yankees up 5-3. That was the first multi-RBI hit this season for LeMahieu, who added a sacrifice fly to deep center in the sixth. Rougned Odor went 2 for 5 with two strikeouts against his former team in his return to the Yankees lineup after missing 12 games because of a sprained left knee. Nick Solak, now the Rangers second baseman, had a solo homer after an earlier RBI single for the first Texas run. Wandy Peralta (3-1) worked a scoreless inning. He took over for Yankees starter Jameson Taillon after Solak’s eighth homer of the season with two outs in the fifth got Texas within 5-4. Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances. Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed five hits and a walk in a seven-batter stretch in the fourth, and the bases were loaded when LeMahieu greeted reliever Kolby Allard with the two-run double. GIANTS 4, REDS 2 CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and San Francisco beat Cincinnati. DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven. Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save. Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds. Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson’s homer. CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 2 ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh. Tommy Edman added three singles and drove in two runs for the Cardinals, who returned home after dropping three straight at the Padres to win their fourth consecutive game this season against Pittsburgh. John Gant (3-3) gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth to record his 12th save in 12 chances. JT Brubaker (3-3) gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. INDIANS 6, ANGELS 5 ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run for the Angels, who got bad news earlier in the day when Mike Trout was placed on the injured list with a strained right calf. The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Justin Upton and José Iglesias also went deep for Los Angeles. The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first but saw the Angels steadily rally and tie it in the seventh. Naylor, though, put Cleveland back on top when he drove a changeup from Alex Claudio (0-1) over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer of the season. José Ramírez also homered for the Indians. Zach Plesac (4-3) pitched seven innings and allowed five runs and seven hits to get his third win in four May starts. James Karinchak worked the ninth for his fourth save. CUBS 6, NATIONALS 3 CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat Washington. Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, but the Cubs got enough big hits to come away with another win after pounding Jon Lester the previous day in his return to Wrigley Field. Bote broke a 3-all tie with a two-run homer against reliever Will Harris (0-1) in the sixth inning. Happ made it 6-3 with his drive to the basket in left-center against Wander Suero leading off the eighth. Keegan Thompson (2-1) tossed 1 1/3 innings after Zach Davies pitched into the sixth. Thompson also got his first major league hit when he singled in the sixth. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games. ROYALS 2, BREWERS 0 KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning and Kansas City spoiled a masterful start by Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff. Royals starter Kris Bubic, who had been working in long relief but got a spot start when Danny Duffy headed to the injured list, threw six innings of one-hit ball. Woodruff (2-2) allowed just four hits before walking Whit Merrifield and plunking Carlos Santana with two outs in the eighth. Brewers manager Craig Counsell brought in reliever Devin Williams to face Benintendi, who lined a single to right field that gave Merrifield just enough time to slide under Omar Narvaez’s tag at the plate. Narvaez immediately signaled for Counsell to challenge the safe call but it stood upon review. The Royals then tacked on a run when Salvador Perez hit a grounder to shortstop and Luis Urias threw wide of first base for an error. Jake Brentz (1-0) got just one out in the eighth but still earned his first career win. Josh Staumont picked up his fourth save. ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 5 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit two home runs, then lofted a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Oakland ended Houston's six-game winning streak. Laureano pumped his left fist when his one-out flyball off Bryan Abreu (2-2) reached center field and Mark Canha scurried home from third. Matt Chapman hit a tying double in the eighth after Canha’s sacrifice fly the previous inning. Yusmeiro Petit (5-0) pitched the ninth for the win as defending AL West champion Oakland moved 1 1/2 games up on the Astros and stopped their longest winning streak of the season. Kyle Tucker homered and Yordan Álvarez hit a two-run double in the first for Houston. RAYS 13, ORIOLES 6 BALTIMORE (AP) — Mike Zunino hit two home runs and Tampa Bay connected five times in all for its fifth straight win. Brett Phillips and Austin Meadows hit three-run homers in the second inning and Ji-Man Choi hit a late drive as the Rays matched their longest winning streak of the year. Tampa Bay is a season-high five games over .500 at 24-19. Baltimore has lost eight of its last 10 and fell to a majors-worst 6-16 at home. Matt Harvey (3-4) gave up six runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings in his shortest start since a 1 1/3-inning outing against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 6 while pitching for Kansas City. Andrew Kittredge (4-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Rays. PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 3 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift Philadelphia. The Marlins took a 3-1 lead when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer off a 100 mph fastball from Jose Alvarado in the top of the eighth. But the Phillies answered in the bottom half against relievers Dylan Floro (2-2) and John Curtiss. Alec Bohm had an an RBI double off the right-field fence. Odubel Herrera reached on an infield single and Andrew Knapp walked to load the bases. Nick Maton lined an RBI single to tie it. Curtiss entered and Torreyes lined the first pitch down the left-field line in his first at-bat since April 17. Jean Segura’s infield single knocked in another run. Bryce Harper ripped a two-run single to cap the seven-run rally. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out 10, allowing one unearned run and five hits in seven innings. Archie Bradley (1-1) fanned the only batter he faced to earn the win in his first appearance since April 10. BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 0 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and Toronto beat Boston. Ryu (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven. Travis Bergen, Tyler Chatwood and Rafael Dolis completed the five-hitter. Jansen had a second-inning RBI single and drew a pivotal walk during a three-run fourth as Toronto won for the ninth time in 12 games and improved to a season-high six games over .500. Jansen had two hits in three at-bats and raised his batting average to .143. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) gave up five runs and 11 hits in five innings. DODGERS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 1 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit his first career grand slam and Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning as Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games. Mookie Betts hit a leadoff homer and Chris Taylor added a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the fifth inning before Lux broke it open in the seventh, putting his second homer of the season into the short right field porch off Kevin Ginkel. Nick Ahmed had an RBI double for the injury-depleted Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven after dropping the first two in this four-game set. Urías (6-1) retired 13 straight batters from the second inning until the seventh. Corbin Martin (0-1) yielded four hits, four walks and three runs over five innings in his Arizona debut and his first major league start in just under two years. The Associated Press