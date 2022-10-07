Allard's overtime winner caps late comeback as Huskies top Phoenix 5-4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Tristan Allard scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies handed the Sherbrooke Phoenix their first loss of the season with a 5-4 victory on Thursday.

After going down 4-3 midway through the third period courtesy of back-to-back goals from the Phoenix (4-0-1), Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored 18:31 into the frame to tie it up for Rouyn-Noranda (3-3-0) and send the game to overtime.

Each side had two shots on goal in the extra period, but it was Allard who made the most of the second one 4:34 into overtime to lead his team to victory.

It's the second time the two squads have met this season with Sherbrooke winning the first matchup 4-1 on Sept. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press