Allard manslaughter case moves toward court date

Pembroke – The man accused of causing the death of Jordana Yakabuskie, a 29-year-old resident of Petawawa, appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice last week via telephone/virtual link and, as a result, a judicial pre-trial will be held in mid-May prior to all parties returning to court on June 7.

Cole Allard, who appeared in court on April 26 and is represented by Pembroke attorney Mark Huckabone, maintained his plea of “not guilty” to the charges of manslaughter and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. He was originally released on bail with strict conditions and continues to remain in that capacity.

It is alleged the 27-year-old Petawawa resident was directly responsible for Ms. Yakabuskie’s death following her admission to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital (RVH) just before midnight on February 19 of this year.

Although arrangements were made for Ornge Air and members of the Renfrew County Paramedic Service to transport the victim to the Ottawa Trauma Centre, both services were called off when the victim was pronounced dead at RVH early Sunday morning.

A call was placed from medical staff to the Ontario Provincial Police, Renfrew Detachment, notifying them of her death. Unconfirmed reports indicate an incident occurred on the highway where it is alleged an argument broke out among the occupants of a passenger vehicle which led to Ms. Yakabuskie’s fatal wounds.

The incident occurred on the stretch of highway between Goshen Road and County Road 6 (Lochwinnoch/ Gillan Road), about 10 kilometres east of Renfrew.

The couple was in a relationship and it was reported they had been in Ottawa that day attending the Freedom Convoy demonstration and were returning home.

Mr. Huckabone sought and was granted a one-month adjournment before the next court date of June 7 for a 9 a.m. hearing.

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader