Allard defence focuses on video of Yakabuskie’s last moments alive

Pembroke – In final arguments, the defence counsel of Cole Allard argued in the Superior Court of Justice Tuesday he did not purposely or carelessly accelerate his vehicle leading to the death of Jordanna Yakabuskie on February 19, 2022.

The 27-year-old Petawawa resident is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The couple were returning from the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa when they were allegedly involved in an altercation which led to the victim being fatally struck by the vehicle driven by the accused.

Tony Paciocco, an Ottawa based lawyer co-chairing Mr. Allard’s defence along with Pembroke lawyer Mark Huckabone, used a short video clip to counter the claim made by the Crown that his actions were a “marked departure” from normal driving when he drove his Colorado pickup truck and inadvertently drove over her head causing trauma leading to her death.

Both the Crown, represented by Assistant/Crown Attorney Terri James, and the defence made final submissions before Justice Kevin Phillips in the trial this week. A verdict in the judge alone case will be given in a few weeks.

“Your Honour will see when the video begins that Ms. Yakabuskie says, ‘I am getting the f*** out’ and you will hear Mr. Allard say ‘ok,’,” Mr. Paciocco told the court. “You will see her do up her jacket when she says she is getting out. In my respectful submission, you will hear that Mr. Allard responds calmly. He does not raise his voice.

“In the aftermath of her taking the phone, what you will not hear is any acceleration or the transmission sound of the car being put into gear or the actual sound of the door slamming.

“There is the sound of wind when the phone is outside the car and the argument that Mr Allard was mad is not even an enticing one. He could have been filming to show that she was being unreasonable for wanting to get out of the car and even more importantly to defend his decision that he let her out when she wanted to get out.”

The Crown asserts Ms. Yakabuskie exited the vehicle and Mr. Allard was so enraged with her actions that he sped away without taking the time to check all sides of his vehicle before quickly accelerating in a dangerous fashion and those actions led to her being struck by his vehicle.

The Crown also asserts she grabbed the rear door passenger handle to regain her balance and that he drove away so quickly it caused her to break the handle.

Mr. Paciocco maintained during his interview with police, Mr. Allard repeatedly stated her demands to be let out and that he regretted ever stopping his truck to let her out. He argued there is an “absence of evidence” that Mr. Allard purposely accelerated a distance of 23 metres and came to a stop only after he realized he struck something.

In an earlier statement to police investigators, Mr. Allard stated Ms. Yakabuskie purposely jumped from the truck when he was attempting to slow down in order to let her exit the truck once it came to a full stop. He later recanted the statement and said it was made in a state of panic and embarrassment and he did not want to be found out for fear of accusation.

The defence raised the issue of the rear passenger door handle being broken. Mr. Allard’s position was that the handle was broken only after he carried Ms. Yakabuskie from a snow bank. He claimed the handle was broken after he placed her in the back seat.

“Why did he place her in the rear seat?” Justice Phillips asked Mr. Paciocco. “Why would he not place her in the front seat where he could comfort and provide any assistance if needed while en route to the hospital? It makes more sense to place her in the front seat.”

Mr. Paciocco argued he cannot clearly define Mr. Allard’s state-of-mind in that time of panic and fear for her life. He said there could be several reasons why he placed her in the rear seat and it is impossible to decipher what was going through his state of mind.

Mr. Allard also told police during an interview he checked his rear-view mirror after he drove his truck and saw something large and dark and at that moment he thought he might have struck her with his vehicle and that is why he stopped and ran back to check out the object.

His defence argued Mr. Allard could have concluded he was driving on rumble lines on the highway, which could have caused the bump he felt, and only after checking his rear-view mirror did he consider that she might have come in contact with the truck.

Mr. Paciocco concluded his final submission by stating Mr. Allard realized the severity of the situation and drove her to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital to seek medical assistance.

The hearing ended with Ms. James refuting the defence argument by stating the stretch of Highway 17 near Gillan Road is poorly lit and Mr. Allard himself told police he only checked his rear-view after driving away. She argued that admission alone substantiates her claim that he drove away in a dangerous manner when he failed to check his side and rear mirrors along with checking his blind spot to see if Ms. Yakabuskie was in close proximity to the truck.

She also produced a photograph of the back seat that showed the area was filled with items, leaving very little room for Ms. Yakabuskie and she followed up on Justice Phillips’ inquiry as to why he would not put her in the front seat where there was much more room and he could provide comfort to her.

“It is the Crown’s position that his driving was a marked departure from acceptable operation of a vehicle and that Ms. Yakabuskie grabbed the rear passenger side handle either before or after the truck started to drive away,” she said. “She was in arm’s length of the truck and therefore Mr. Allard was driving dangerously.”

Justice Phillips informed the court he would return with a verdict on October 10 at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader