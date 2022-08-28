Allan Saint-Maximin's stunning late volley allows Newcastle to snatch point at Wolves - GETTY IMAGES

Despite two goal of the season contenders, the stories from this game were all about two players who weren’t here to witness them.

Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin hammered the long-range strikes which decided the destiny of shared points at Molineux.

But the absence of Newcastle United’s record signing Alexander Isak due to his work permit not arriving in time and that of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly because he failed to turn up were more than sideshows.

Neves unloaded the latest of his collection of ‘worldies’ to put Wolves ahead, and the Portugal midfielder was the best player on the pitch. His wonderful goal looked as if it would hand Wolves their first win of the season until Saint-Maximin’s 20-yard volley in the 90th minute extended Newcastle’s unbeaten start.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is frustrated at the delay to Isak’s permit. “We were hoping to get it before the game but we are in the government’s hands,” said Howe.

Asked if he felt it has become harder to obtain the paperwork since Brexit, Howe, who has lost Emil Krafth for several months with a ruptured cruciate ligament, said: “This is our first one I’ve done this time done so maybe you’re right.

“I don’t know if the bank holiday weekend had something to do with it, but I’d be hugely disappointed if we couldn’t use him on Wednesday (against Liverpool).”

Howe was keen for Isak to sample something of the Premier League, even if it wasn’t on the pitch. “He was with us in the dressing room. We wanted him to experience the game,” he said.

“I think it would have been an eye-opener, because it was very physical. But he’d also have seen he has to contribute in a physical way because that game was brutal.”

Boly failed to report to the team hotel the night before the game and his Molineux executive box – usually used by his family and friends – went empty.

Nottingham Forest want to sign him but their offers of around £1m have failed to tempt Wolves, who are demanding between £3m to £5m.

“He’s been a great professional and hasn’t had any problems with me, but in the end he wants to force something,” said Wolves head coach Bruno Lage.

“I have a good relationship with him. He has a proposal in his hands and he wants to go, that’s my feeling when I’m talking with him.

“I said to him, 'I understand, but I need to put you in the squad because I need a top player like you on the bench'. After that, Boly made his own decision. He was in the squad list and he didn’t come.”

Bruno Lage says Willy Boly did not turn up despite being picked in the Wolves squad - GETTY IMAGES

Wolves edged it on the chances created but their struggles in front of goal are plain to see. When Neves struck, it was the team’s first Premier League goal since Daniel Podence found the net some 300 minutes ago on the opening day at Leeds United.

Led by Neves, the home side stretched Newcastle whenever they could. A glorious pass from the midfielder sent Goncalo Guedes galloping down the right and his cross was flicked narrowly over by Pedro Neto.

Joe Willock side-footed wide after a loose ball following a shot from Chris Wood which was blocked.

Wolves followed up with £38m record signing Matheus Nunes heading wide from Raul Jimenez’s cross. Jimenez then fired weakly straight at goalkeeper Nick Pope then saw an effort deflected wide from Neto’s cross.

The deadlock was broken with Neves' spectacular strike in the 38th minute. Taking a pass from Guedes, he moved the ball to his right side before unleashing a thunderous low drive that arrowed through Willock’s legs before nestling in the corner of the net, giving Pope no chance.

Wolves, in control for much of the second half, thought they had made it 2-0 in the 81st minute. Neto tussled with Ryan Fraser on the far side, and, with men to spare, he slid the ball to Jimenez to finish. But after referee Peter Bankes was invited to view the monitor, he disallowed the effort for a foul in the build-up.

That seemed to remove some belief from Wolves, and, from being in a position of control, it was Newcastle who finished the stronger.

Nevertheless, it took a poor attempted clearance, from substitute Hwang Hee-chan, to tee up Saint-Maximin who crashed home a full-blooded volley.