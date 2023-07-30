Allan Saint-Maximin: Winger leaves Newcastle for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli

Allan Saint-Maximin has made 124 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 13 goals

Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

The French forward, 26, becomes the fourth high profile player to join the Saudi Arabian champions this summer.

They have also signed Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy from Premier League clubs.

Saint-Maximin, who joined the Magpies from Nice in 2019 and scored 12 Premier League goals in 111 games, has signed a four-year deal.

On Saturday, Saint-Maximin confirmed he was leaving Newcastle with an emotional social media post, saying his "greatest trophy" was playing for the club.

"We pick the best, and he's one of them," Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Al-Ahli are run by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle.

Reports have claimed rival Premier League clubs are concerned that Saint-Maximin's transfer fee, which has not been disclosed, could be inflated in order to help Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

But manager Howe has said the transfer to Saudi "will satisfy the Premier League", while the league's chief executive Richard Masters insists its rules are "robust".

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said last year that the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions.

This summer, Howe has been able to bring in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55m and English winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for £38m.

'A deal born out of necessity'

Harry de Cosemo, BBC Sport

Saint-Maximin posted an emotional video confirming his Newcastle exit on Saturday, a day before the club did exactly the same thing.

That speaks volumes about the deal being born out of necessity, rather than desire from both sides.

Newcastle needed to sell a big name this summer to unlock a log jam caused by Financial Fair Play.

The Frenchman's obvious talent and ability to enthral, coupled with an injury record which allowed for just 12 league starts last season, meant those inside the club knew he was their most saleable asset.

Saint-Maximin was the brightest spark in a struggling team from the moment he arrived until the takeover in 2021. Under Steve Bruce, he almost single-handedly kept the club in the Premier League.

Supporters adored his openness off the pitch, too, whether through his unique approach to social media, donations to the local food bank, or when he bankrolled a shopping spree at a toy store for children in the area.

He had his limitations, namely consistency and work-rate in a defensive sense, which meant the team moved on once Howe instilled an incredible intensity to the squad. But he leaves a bigger impression than most.