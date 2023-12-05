With Allan Nascimento out, Tim Elliott steps in to face Su Mudaerji at UFC Fight Night 233

Tim Elliott continues to prove he’s willing to fight anyone.

Allan Nascimento has been forced out of UFC Fight Night 233, and Elliott (19-13-1 MMA, 8-11 UFC) will step in on less than a week’s notice to face Su Mudaerji(16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a bantamweight bout on Saturday’s main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

MMA Junkie verified the matchup with a person close to the situation after an initial report from Patrick McCorry. Nascimento’s withdrawal was first reported by Ag Fight.

Elliott will look to rebound from his submission loss to undefeated Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294 in October. Prior to that, the 36-year-old former title challenger scored back-to-back wins over Tagir Ulanbekov and Victor Altamirano.

Mudaerji hasn’t competed since his Fight of the Year contender against Matt Schnell in July 2022. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak, which included a 44-second knockout of Malcolm Gordon.

With the change, the current UFC Fight Night 233 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan

Carlos Hernandez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Sung Hyun Park vs. Shannon Ross

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda

Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie