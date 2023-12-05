With Allan Nascimento out, Tim Elliott steps in to face Su Mudaerji at UFC Fight Night 233
Tim Elliott continues to prove he’s willing to fight anyone.
Allan Nascimento has been forced out of UFC Fight Night 233, and Elliott (19-13-1 MMA, 8-11 UFC) will step in on less than a week’s notice to face Su Mudaerji(16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a bantamweight bout on Saturday’s main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
MMA Junkie verified the matchup with a person close to the situation after an initial report from Patrick McCorry. Nascimento’s withdrawal was first reported by Ag Fight.
Elliott will look to rebound from his submission loss to undefeated Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294 in October. Prior to that, the 36-year-old former title challenger scored back-to-back wins over Tagir Ulanbekov and Victor Altamirano.
Mudaerji hasn’t competed since his Fight of the Year contender against Matt Schnell in July 2022. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak, which included a 44-second knockout of Malcolm Gordon.
With the change, the current UFC Fight Night 233 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree
Su Mudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan
Carlos Hernandez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Sung Hyun Park vs. Shannon Ross
Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos
Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda
Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera
Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
