Allahabad HC Stays UP Govt's 2nd Suspension Order Against Dr Kafeel Khan

The Allahabad High Court on 9 September stayed Uttar Pradesh government's 'second suspension' order against paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan for allegedly mistreating patients at the Bahraich District Hospital.

However, the bench headed by Justice Saral Srivastava directed the UP government to wrap up the probe related to the 2019 suspension of Khan within a month.

In a writ petition, he had assailed the suspension order dated 31 July 2019, contending that the inquiry against him had not come to a conclusion even after over two years.

The court order also went on to direct Khan to ensure his compliance in the inquiry, and stated that non-compliance will result in an ex-parte conclusion taken by the disciplinary authority, The Indian Express reported.

However, Khan's counsel submitted that there was no rule permitting the UP government to pass a second suspension order, as he was already suspended.

Representing the government, Additional Chief Standing Counsel AK Goel asserted that the inquiry report against Khan was submitted on 27 August and a copy was sent to the next day, giving him time to file an objection.

Noting that the matter needs consideration, the HC gave four weeks' time to all parties concerned and listed the matter for 11 November.

Kafeel Khan's Case

Dr Khan was accused of charges of medical negligence and corruption in connection with the Gorakhpur's BRD hospital tragedy of 2017, where around 30 children died.

He was freed from the Mathura jail late on 1 September 2020, hours after the Allahabad High Court revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him and directed his immediate release.

Soon after his release, the doctor told the media, "(The court order showed) that the UP government made a case that was false, baseless and fictitious. I was kept for eight months, for five days I wasn't given any food or water. I also thank the UP STF (Special Task Force) as I was not killed in an encounter while being brought from Mumbai to Mathura."

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

