MLB All-Stars: Collisions are a tragic but inevitable part of baseball

CLEVELAND — The consequences from the Jonathan Lucroy-Jake Marisnick home-plate collision that happened Sunday are already being felt. And they’re not limited to Lucroy and Marisnick — though Lucroy has been diagnosed with a concussion and a broken nose, and Marisnick has had to defend his actions and work through whatever guilt he may have. Players are concerned that more home-plate collisions could lead to more rules protecting catchers, which would place more restrictions on baserunners trying to score.

Catchers are obviously the most at risk during home-plate collisions, but Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann didn’t place the blame for Sunday’s collision on anyone.

“I just know you have two players that are playing extremely hard, that are trying to do everything they can to help their team win,” McCann told Yahoo Sports at All-Star Media Day on Monday. “And honestly I don’t think there’s any rule change or anything that would have affected that play, I think it happened too fast to change anything.”

McCann said that regardless of the rules, he always readies himself behind the plate like they don’t exist. He’s always “preparing [himself] to get run over.” But he feels like the collision rule unfairly benefits baserunners.

“I think that at times, the rule benefits the runner,” McCann said. “In the sense that every other base, when a runner’s sliding into it, they have to stay on the base. Whereas at home, all they have to do is touch it. So they can slide an arm’s length away from the plate, and touch the tip of the plate with their finger and they’re safe, and for me as a catcher, I have to be in front of the plate and it’s hard to reach back and reach a guy like that.”

McCann is almost certainly in the minority with that opinion. Guys who run the bases and do no catching, like Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals, feel like the rule is restrictive, and may be trying to remove something from the game that just can’t be removed — danger.

“When a play like that happens, it’s really hard for a baserunner, now with the rules, to know what he can and can’t do,” Merrifield told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a hard situation because [Jake] Marisnick is moving so fast and he’s got so little time to react to what’s about to happen. It’s just the way the game is now, you can’t hit anybody. ... [Collisions] are just part of the game. It’s like football, you can’t prevent guys from hitting each other.”

Jake Marisnick was involved in a home plate collision on Sunday with catcher Jonathan Lucroy. (Getty Images)

Baseball moves too fast to remove all the danger and risk. And considering why the rule was enacted in the first place (it’s informally called The Buster Posey Rule for a reason, his knee was severely injured in a home-plate collision), some players may be nervous that more home-plate collisions could lead to more rules.

Colorado Rockies centerfielder Charlie Blackmon definitely is.

“...The game happens really fast. To slow it down and say it’s this guy’s fault or that guy’s fault is really tough,” Blackmon said. “I think the rules are fine, if anything I think the rules are a little too much. I don’t want to see the game changed a whole lot because someone gets hurt. That’s unfortunate that people get hurt, but the game is very dangerous. I don’t want the game to be changed or watered down because of one injury. I like the game the way it is.”

Baseball is full of split-second decisions that can have lasting effects. And while Blackmon and players of his ilk don’t want any more rules, Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs had a slightly different take. He definitely doesn’t want more rules, but he wants the rules already on the books to be clear. Bryant feels like the home-plate collision rule is murky and confusing, and yearns for clarity so everyone knows for sure what they are and are not allowed to do.

“I honestly think the rule is not that clear,” Bryant said. “As a player, I don’t know what I can and can’t do. I’m obviously not going to try and take out a catcher, but I’m just running to home plate and the catcher comes into me, I don’t know what’s fine and what’s not. Obviously I’m trying to slide and avoid the catcher, because nobody wants to see what happened yesterday in our game.”

Michael Brantley, the Houston Astros left fielder who watched the collision as it happened, rejects the notion that there was any malicious intent in the collision. Not just because he and Marisnick are teammates, but because Brantley looks at baseball as one large extended family, and while there’s competition between teams and players, they’re all in this together.

“It’s baseball, it happens,” Brantley said. “No one wanted it to happen. It’s a brotherhood, no one’s out there trying to hurt anybody else like that. This is a family all the way around no matter what team you play for.”

