All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler won't return to Dodgers this season

Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) walks off the field after the second inning at bat in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that Walker Buehler won't return this season, a blow to a team that initially expected the two-time All-Star pitcher to return in time for the playoffs.

Walker hasn't pitched since the 2022 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in August of that year.

"My goal since last year has been to return to a Major League mound this season," Beuhler said, via a team statement. "After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers' front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action."

Buehler, 29, initially set a goal of returning to the Dodgers rotation on Sept. 1. That was shortly after his surgery. He missed that deadline, but commenced on a rehab assignment last week with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He told reporters after his start that he hit 96 mph on his fastball and was working to improve his curveball velocity. He made no mention of any setbacks.

“I think the top-end velocity was fine," Buehler said of his rehab assignment, per DodgerBlue.com. "I hit 96, which was fine. For me, I would like to throw a little harder. But the breaking balls are all kind of slow right now, so I think that’s probably the next thing."

Something since then prompted Buehler and the Dodgers to hit the brakes on his comeback. The Dodgers didn't initially expand on the decision beyond the statement announcing that he won't return.