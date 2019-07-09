All-Star celebs answer the question: 'What is Cleveland most famous for?'

CLEVELAND — When I think of the MLB All-Star Game’s host city, I think of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and “Major League.” From the internet era, I think of the infamous Cleveland Tourism Video.

I’ve loved that video for years, but I’ll be the first to tell ya: Cleveland isn’t nearly as bad as that video — or the city’s national reputation — might have you believe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There’s been a lot of Cleveland love since MLB touched down here last week for everything that goes into presenting an All-Star Game. For Sunday’s annual Celebrity Softball Game, the theme was “Cleveland vs. the World,” as a bunch of Cleveland-bred sports legends and celebrities competed against everyone else.

We asked a bunch of them — both the Clevelanders and everyone else — what this city is most famous for. We got answers from the likes of talk-show host Dr. Oz, Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, WWE superstar The Miz, “Stranger Things” actress Priah Ferguson, ex-MLB star Ryan Howard and comedian and DAZN baseball host Scott Rogowsky.

Come see what they think Cleveland is most famous for.

———

Mike Oz is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @mikeoz

More from Yahoo Sports: