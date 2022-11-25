This $13 all-season 6-piece sheet set on Amazon is both cooling and cozy — get it while it's on sale for Black Friday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In the fall and winter, it's important to have bedding that's both cooling and cozy, especially if you run hot and use a thick duvet or comforter. Over 100,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about this Danjor Linens 6-Piece Fade-Resistant Bed Sheet Set for its top-notch quality and incredibly affordable price.

$13.31 $24.99+ at Amazon

This all-season sheet set is on sale for one more day on Amazon for as low as $13.31. Prices vary depending on the size you select, but the sale prices only go as high as $13.96 for up to a Caliornia King. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California King and seven colors ranging from White to Spa Blue.

Danjor Linens' 6-Piece Fade-Resistant Bed Sheet Set has everything you need in one package to redo your bedding completely. The set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet with deep pockets to fit just about any size mattress.

No matter the size you choose, every sheet set is made of soft and comfy microfiber material that's breathable and moisture-resistant to ensure that you stay cool throughout the night.

Another aspect that shoppers love about these sheets is that they're 100% fade-resistant. So, no matter how often you wash them, the color will remain vibrant and rich.

With over 90,000 five-star reviews, it's no surprise these sheets are a hot ticket item on Amazon. One reviewer even said they're "so soft" that "you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud!"

The same shopper added that, if you run hot, you'll love these since they "don't hold in the body heat."

Snag this No. 1 best-selling Danjor Linens' 6-Piece Fade-Resistant Bed Sheet Set while it's on super sale. Hurry — this is the last day this sheet set is on sale, so shop now before it sells out!

