'All My Children' star John Callahan dies at age 66

All My Children star John Callahan (pictured with his ex-wife and co-star Eva LaRue) reportedly passed away on March 28. (Photo: Robert Milazzo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

All My Children star John Callahan has passed away at age 66, his representative confirms to Yahoo Entertainment.

Callahan, who starred as Edmund Gray on the iconic ABC series from 1992 to 2005, died Saturday morning after suffering a “massive” stroke at his Palm Desert, Calif. home the day prior. Callahan was taken to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, where he was put on life support.

The Desperate Housewives and Santa Barbara actor was previously married to All My Children actress Eva LaRue and they shared 18-year-old daughter Kaya.

“Callahan’s death is NOT related to COVID-19 but due to the current hospital safety regulations, the younger Callahan and LaRue were able to see the actor for a limited time before having to exit the hospital,” read a press release sent to Yahoo Entertainment. “They were then notified of Callahan’s passing shortly after midnight by phone.”

Included was a statement from LaRue that read, “We are extremely sadden and distraught over the loss of John. He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

The news was also shared on the official Twitter page of the Daytime Emmy’s. “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today,” read the account. “Sending our deepest condolences to Eva LaRue and all his loved ones.”

We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VqsRI9VlWa — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) March 28, 2020

LaRue wrote on Instagram Saturday, “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated — my great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

She added, “That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin’ bad a**!....... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you...”

Kelly Ripa, who starred on All My Children from 1990 all the way to 2010, posted a tribute on Instagram, with a photo of Callahan and LaRue. “Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan.”

And Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Kendall Hart on the classic soap opera from 1993 to 1995, shared a photo of her and Callahan. “Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation,” she wrote. “That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him).”

Gellar, who is a godmother to Kaya, continued, “He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there....This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people.”







Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020

Eva, our family is sending you and Kaya all of our love, condolences and deepest sympathies right now

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔💔💔💔

Rest In Peace John Callahan

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/9rrvvcWIUm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) March 28, 2020

