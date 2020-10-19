All four new COVID cases in Singapore imported

People look at a Singapore Airlines plane, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease at a viewing gallery of Changi Airport on 12 October, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (19 October) noon, taking the country’s total to 57,915.

All four cases are imported. More details will be shared later at night, said the ministry.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With nine more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 57,807 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 40 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 36 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

