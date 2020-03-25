COVID-19: All courses, organised and interest group activities at CCs and RCs to be suspended – PA

The People's Association headquarters at King George's Avenue. (Google Streeview screengrab)

SINGAPORE — All courses, organised activities and interest group activities at community clubs and centres (CCs), residents’ committee (RCs) centres and other People’s Association (PA) facilities will be suspended from Friday (27 March) until 30 April, the PA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move follows the tighter safe distancing measures announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

Bookings made at all PA facilities for sports and games and private events such as weddings or birthdays must be deferred or cancelled, regardless of the number of participants, the PA said. All affected participants will be informed directly on the suspension.

PA facilities will remain open to the public.

“In addition to our current measures of temperature taking and health and travel advisories, we will remind residents to stay at home when unwell, and to exercise social responsibility by maintaining a distance of at least one metre from each other at our premises,” the PA said.

