ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

ALKEME Insurance
·2 min read

The acquisition further strengthens ALKEME's California presence

ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency
ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency, an Arcata, California-based brokerage, specializing in hospitality, transportation, construction, cannabis and manufacturing.

"It's exciting to welcome the collective experience of Jeff, Tonya and the rest of the Pauli-Shaw leadership team to ALKEME," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We share the same culture of team success and growth that has enabled Pauli-Shaw to succeed and look forward to the experience and amazing focus on customers they bring to our organization."

"As part of the ALKEME family, we have the opportunity to expand our resources for both our clients as well as our team," said Jeff Pauli, Principal of Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency. "Together, we can leverage our expertise, a myriad of resources and relationships to meet the complex needs of a constantly evolving Insurance market."

MarshBerry, an M&A advisory firm and top growth consultant to insurance agents and brokers, advised on the deal.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit alkemeins.com.

PRESS CONTACT
hello@alkemeins.com

Related Images






Image 1: ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency


ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Oilers acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from Canadiens

    The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.