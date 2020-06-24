Alkame Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage Signs Five Year Co Pack Agreement with Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. has signed a five (5) year private label beverage manufacturing contract with Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, Kona Gold has renewed and extended its relationship with Bell Foods to produce to bottle and produce the Company's well-known "highdrate" brand of hemp infused energy water and also its popular "Storm" brand of hemp infused water. Both brands will be bottled utilizing Alkame's exclusive proprietary water technology.

Alkame's advanced water treatment technology creates a hydration-enhanced premium oxygenated, alkaline water to use as a product's water base. Alkame's advanced water is infused with minerals, antioxidants and electrolytes for well-balanced hydration, micro-clustered and well-balanced alkalinity water for increased and maximum bio-availability.

Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO stated, "This is a very exciting time for Alkame Holdings, Inc. and our Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. subsidiary to work with Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. and its HighDrate brand that was the beverage industry's first CBD Infused Energy Water. We continue to execute on our expansion sales & marketing strategy, as we further penetrate additional markets, products, brands, and distribution. We look forward to our expanded efforts on behalf of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc."

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premiumHemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter; please visit the Company's website at www.goldleafdist.com. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and Greer, South Carolina.

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc.

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, liquid hemp products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

