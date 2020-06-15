Alkame Holdings, Inc. Announces it has Acquired Equipment for Factory

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company is pleased to announce further expansion with the recent investment in additional bottling and manufacturing equipment. The additional equipment will assist in the Company's growth, and provide faster output, streamlining costs, and offer immediate greater efficiencies for automation.

The Company indicated that this investment in equipment will be used by its West Coast Co Packer, Inc., subsidiary and its Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. subsidiary. West Coast Co Packer, Inc. is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. expects this line will offer the company greater capabilities, including a much faster second gallon line with touchscreen controls to generate half gallons, and one gallon size bottles that can produce up to 150 bottles per minute (9,000 bottles per hour). The Company's new equipment includes a Debagging Table, Case Erector, and Case Packer.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. also added a second high speed and efficient smaller bottle format Filler and Capper Line that can now produce 325-350 bottles per minute (21,000 bottles per hour) and fill smaller bottles sizes including 8oz, 10 oz. ,12 oz. ,16.9 oz. ,20 oz. ,one liter and 1.5 liter bottles. In addition, the Company added a Bottle Unscrambler and Capper which can produce either Regular or Sport Cap bottles. The Company also now brought on a Labeler, Automatic Tray Former, Drop Packer, and Shrink Wrap Bundler System.

Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO stated, "We expect that once this equipment is installed it is expected to generate an immediate positive impact by bolstering our growth plans. We now have the right equipment and staff to become even greater and more efficient for our growing production."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, liquid hemp products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

