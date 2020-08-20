The Alkaline Water Company Adds Brand Marketing Leader, Rosie Cousino as Director of Corporate Marketing

Rosie Cousino joins Alkaline88™with over 20 years of experience working with national brands, including Clorox, Del Monte Foods, Nature Made Vitamins, and, most recently, Medterra CBD.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it hired Rosie Cousino as Director of Corporate Marketing.

“Rosie is an accomplished CPG marketer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our growing team, stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. She brings a wide range of strategic brand-building knowhow to The Alkaline Water Company with insight across several CPG categories, including launching CDB products for a leading ingestible brand. Her deep digital experience and long history of building incredible brand strategies are precisely what our growing national lifestyle brands, Alkaline88, A88 flavor-infused, and A88CBD need.”

Reporting to the Executive Director of National Sales, Frank Chessman, Ms. Cousino, will manage the recently announced advertising agency of record, David Elen. She will be responsible for all National Advertising and Shopper Marketing strategy across A88’s expansive product portfolio of water and CBD products. As a tenured executive, Rosie has held strategic brand development positions with various leading advertising agencies, working mostly with Fortune 500 clients. Most recently, at Medterra CBD, she oversaw content creation and process flow of cross-functional teams, focused on developing material for digital media, social media, and print channels.

“I am thrilled to be joining Alkaline88® as the Director of Corporate Marketing. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in CPG marketing, fueled by data-driven insights to help drive incremental growth and sales for our growing line of lifestyle brands,” added Rosie Cousino, Director of Corporate Marketing for The Alkaline Water Company.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the statement relating to helping to drive incremental growth and sales for the Company’s growing line of lifestyle brands.

