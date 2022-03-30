Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the alkaline batteries market are Duracell Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc, Panasonic Corp, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Toshiba International Corp, Camelion Batterien GmbH, Sony, FDK Corp, Samsung Electronics, and Nanfu.

The global alkaline batteries market is expected to grow from $6.49 billion in 2021 to $6.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The alkaline batteries market consists of sales of alkaline batteries and related services for commercial and household purposes such as power remote controls, electric toothbrushes, electric toys, and game controllers.Alkaline batteries are composed of zinc and manganese dioxide as electrodes.



The positive electrode (cathode) in an alkaline batteries battery is based on manganese (IV) oxide and the negative electrode (anode) is based on zinc.Power in the battery is produced through two chemical reactions at the positive and negative electrodes.



Manganese (IV) oxide is converted into manganese (III) oxide and hydroxyl ions at the positive electrode, while zinc reacts with the hydroxyl ions to release the electrons that power the circuit at the negative electrode.



The main product types of alkaline batteries market are specialty alkaline, non-specialty alkaline.The flashlight is a small battery-operated portable electric light.



The various sizes are AA, AAA, 9 volts, others that are used for different applications such as flashlights, entertainment, toy and novelty, remote control, and others.



During the forecast period, the increase in demand for battery-operated toys is expected to drive the demand for alkaline batteries.The use of primary batteries such as alkaline batteries in electronic toys is expected to drive the market.



Battery-operated toys such as toy cars, dolls, robots, and drones are becoming popular. For example, in 2019, retail sales of electronic toys and games in China are increasing at a rate of 7.1%. The growing popularity of battery-operated toys will continue to increase the demand for primary batteries. The increase in demand for battery-operated toys is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the alkaline batteries market.



The alkaline batteries market is restricted due to the increasing popularity of alternative technologies such as rechargeable batteries.Rechargeable batteries have gained immense popularity as they are a sustainable and ecological replacement for non-rechargeable batteries when compared to batteries made of alkaline batteries.



Rechargeable batteries also provide long-term cost benefits and enhanced durability. Since consumers have been adopting portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools, and MP3 players, the need for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially over the years.



Change in packaging techniques of the alkaline batteries is the latest trend in the global alkaline batteries market.Alkaline batteries battery manufacturers are changing their battery packaging techniques to offer more convenience to their customers.



In the past, alkaline batteries were made with complex sealing systems and thick steel outer cases and end caps.A unique method was developed that allowed manufacturers to use thinner packaging materials and more efficient seals.



More room was created for active materials within a given standard cell size, and that increased capacity. For instance, Panasonic Corp. has launched their alkaline batteries in packs of 10, believing that the new package size was especially practical for distributors since it allows more exact calculations.



In January 2019, Energizer an American manufacturer acquired Rayovac battery for the amount of $2 billion. This acquisition of Rayovac battery for the sale to Energizer to pay part of its $4.8 billion debt. Rayovac is a Middleton-based Spectrum Brands.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the alkaline batteries market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





