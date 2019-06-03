Aljamain Sterling welcomes Pedro Munhoz's insults ahead of UFC 238

Aljamain Sterling says he is comfortable with his UFC 238 opponent talking trash in the lead-up to their fight. (Getty Images)

In any case, the stakes for Aljamain Sterling (17-3) vs. Pedro Munhoz (18-3) this Saturday in Chicago at UFC 238 would have always been especially high. The two top bantamweight contenders are both on winning streaks, have each beaten former world champions, and must surely be seen as the top two challengers at 135 pounds beneath this week’s main event title contest between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes.

If there’s any justice left in the way UFC title challengers are selected (more on that, later) the winner of Sterling vs. Munhoz will fight for the championship next. With all that having been said, “Funk Master” does not mind a little extra fuel for the fire ahead of his scrap with Munhoz.

The Serra-Longo team member recently reminded the world through social media of a suspension Munhoz served a few years ago for elevated testosterone levels. Munhoz was not amused, and has since let loose with vitriol directed at Sterling for bringing up the old test and suspension.

Sterling says he himself had forgotten all about Munhoz’s elevated levels test and subsequent suspension until a fan of his jogged his memory. “An actual fan tweeted it to me,” Sterling told Yahoo Sports during his last week of hard training before fight week.

“I really did completely forget about it until then … I found his rebuttal very interesting, how mad he got. If it doesn’t apply, let it fly. But he took it to heart. He got butt-hurt. All of a sudden, nice and polite Pedro was not so nice and polite anymore. I think his polite stuff is really a front for him so he comes off as sincere.”

Sterling says he’s quite comfortable with the extra heat. “I feel like Pedro is showing his true colors, and I’m all for it,” he continued.

“I like trash talk and gamesmanship. It makes it feel like there’s more at stake.”

Many elite competitors seem to relish extra tension between themselves and their opponents. Some feed off the energy and benefit from it, and others hope to disrupt their opponents’ psyches heading into competition.

For Sterling, there’s a little from Column A and a little from Column B going on. “It’s a little bit of both,” he admitted.

“It gives me more to train for, more motivation. During my training sessions, everyone’s face transforms into Pedro.”

Using visualization, Sterling says he can get accustomed to the increased intensity he’ll feel during fights. Sometimes that even involves actually gabbing back and forth with his training partners whose faces now look like his opponent’s in his mind’s eye.

“Only when it gets close to the fight, but yeah. I get into a zone. If I’m not saying it out loud, I’m saying it to myself, low in my head,” he said.

“It helps me with familiarity seeing my opponent, visualizing the fight. Before we spar I do my patented cartwheel, my Ali-shuffle, switching my stance. I visualize seeing my opponent across the cage. I try to visualize them with no shirt, no headgear, and small gloves. I make sure to review this over and over again, it gives me comfort.”

In addition to all the techniques and moves athletes have to learn, competition itself is a skill, with all of its attendant psychology. As has been the case for many of MMA’s greats who came from elite wrestling backgrounds, Sterling’s long amateur wrestling career, filled with hundreds of matches, helped him become a calm, effective competitor.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent my wrestling experience is a big factor,” he said.

Aljamain Sterling (with coach Ray Longo) has used his cerebral approach to competition to become one of the best bantamweights in the world. (Getty Images)

“Getting those nerves of competition over and over again, doing multiple matches in the same day, coping with a loss then having to go into a wrestle-back, wrestling back for third place after losing, all of that. A wrestler’s mindset is so helpful in MMA. Most of the wrestlers who have been successful in MMA were All-Americans, national qualifiers, or more. I think that’s helped me a ton.”

Sterling’s MMA experience is also now quite substantial as well, and he says that he’s continued to learn how to make crucial adaptations to his preparation. One such area that he’s tweaked in significant ways is with the warmup before a fight.

Years ago during an interview, former multiple-time, multiple-class MMA world champion Randy Couture shared during an interview just how useful his decade and a half of international wrestling experience helped him develop scalable warmups.

Sometimes a wrestler might find himself with well over an hour to slowly warm up and peak before a match. Other times, they have a fraction of that time, and yet sometimes a wrestler competing abroad might very well find his allotted time to warm up cut down to almost nothing.

For that reason, Couture said he developed several different warm-up routines that could do the trick, depending on how much time he had. Up until his loss to Bryan Caraway in 2016, Sterling also believed that he’d had the right approach to warming up for fights, thanks in large part to his wrestling routine.

Then, he realized he had to change things up. “Wrestling helped me a ton with all that, including learning how to warm up, but I’ve changed it in recent years,” he said.

Aljamain Sterling elbows Renan Barao of Brazil in their 140-pound catchweight bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center on July 29, 2017, in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)

“I used to warm up for one and a half, two hours, before fights. My fight against Bryan Caraway was the last time I ever did that. It completely killed me. I had three warm ups before the fight. I had the world’s best first round, but then was dead for rounds two and three. My arms were shot, and I realized that I had wasted an entire training camp by over-preparing that day.”

Sterling has improved since making those changes to his fight-day routine, and the analytical warrior is confident that he’ll be ready for what he expects to be a challenging fight on Saturday. After that, if things suddenly become fair in the unregulated world of UFC title fight sanctioning and matchmaking, Sterling plans to be the next man to challenge for bantamweight gold.

“If we’re going to go by what’s fair and what’s right, absolutely [this fight is a No. 1 title contender’s contest],” he said.

“Pedro and I both know this. I’ve been close to this point before and stumbled. This time I’ve learned. I know how to compete. I know how to win. I’m going to figure out a way to win on the night and there’s nothing he can do about it. He can bring his best self, but it’s my fight to win. There are ways he can win, of course, but I don’t see him doing it if I fight my fight.”

