Aljamain Sterling shares behind-the-scenes sparring footage

MMAWeekly.com Staff
Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is in training camp preparing to defend his title against former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 6.

When Cejudo announced his retirement after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, he was the champion. No one took the belt from Cejudo, and now Cejudo's going to try to take the belt from Sterling.

"Things are looking good so far," said Sterling.

