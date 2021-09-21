Alizée Thevenet wore Carole Middleton's wedding dress for her big day

Photo credit: Pool/Max Mumby - Getty Images

When Alizée Thevenet married James Middleton this summer, she did so in a very special dress, one which also served as her something borrowed. The bride walked down the aisle in a gown that actually belonged to her mother-in-law Carole Middleton, who wore the dress on her wedding day in 1980.

Thevenet explained that not only did she love the dress when she tried it on, but she was keen on giving it a new lease of life, rather than buying something new to wear for one day only.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," she told Hello! "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it."

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

The dress in question was as relaxed and low-key as the wedding. It was an off-the-shoulder style with beautiful brocade detail and a loose fit.

The couple got married at the town hall of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the Côte d’Azur in September, before heading for a beachside reception, where they were surrounded by friends and family, including James' two sisters, Pippa and Kate.

Like many couples, Middleton and Thevenet had been forced to postpone their wedding date multiple times as a result of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, so they were thrilled when they finally had the opportunity to make things official.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton," the groom wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

