Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark lead 2022-23 season's must-watch women's college basketball players

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·7 min read

The 2022-23 NCAA women’s basketball season tips off on Monday and before the week is out fans will be able to see two of the game’s best go against each other when South Carolina meets Maryland on Friday.

Yahoo Sports breaks down the top players to watch from each major conference.

SEC

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Unanimous player of the year. Unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American. Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. National champion. Projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick.

There’s not much more one should need to know about South Carolina senior 6-foot-5 center Aliyah Boston. She’s the conference coaches’ pick to win her second SEC Player of the Year award and a full four-year sweep of All-SEC accolades. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association have already placed her on the 20-player Lisa Leslie watch list for the nation’s best center. It would also be her fourth.

Boston, who was on the early roster for Team USA at the World Cup in Australia, averaged 12.5 rebounds (fourth in Division I), 16.8 ppg and 2.4 bpg. Her 30 double-doubles in 37 games led the nation. She holds a plethora of South Carolina records and can overtake more this season.

Honorable mentions: Angel Reese, LSU; Tamari Key, Tennessee

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston looks to pass during an NCAA women&#39;s college basketball exhibition game against Benedict in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston looks to pass during an NCAA women's college basketball exhibition game against Benedict in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

BIG TEN

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark is a nightly highlight reel attempting — and hitting — shots from the logo. She’s made it look so easy she admitted at Big Ten media day that maybe just like Steph Curry, she’s setting a “bad example for young kids” who should work on fundamentals before flair.

That route is what led Clark to a unanimous preseason AP All-America nod in addition to her first-team honors in 2022. The 6-foot point guard averaged 27 points and eight assists per game as a sophomore, both best in Division I.

Her Hawkeyes were upset in the second round by a strong Creighton team, but are poised to make more noise with Clark and dynamic duo pal Monika Czinano leading the charge. The 6-3 center, who returned for a fifth year, averaged 21.2 points per game, ranking 12th.

Honorable mentions: Diamond Miller, Maryland; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State

PAC-12

Haley Jones, Stanford

Haley Jones, another preseason All-American pick and 2022 first-team selection, is one of four seniors returning with an eye on another championship. The 6-1 point guard was named the Most Outstanding Player of that 2021 title run and followed it up with a similarly productive season, averaging 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

"Watching her play as a young girl, she never was really stereotyped as a post player," Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said ahead of last season’s Final Four. "She really has a good handle. She has her head up. She's kind of the Magic Johnson of women's basketball."

Jones was one of five student-athletes to sign with Nike last month, joining Clark and Juju Watkins, the top prospect in 2023. She’s projected as a lottery pick with many placing her at No. 2 behind Boston, one of her best friends from their time at USA Basketball. Stanford is a title favorite with its experience and could win a fourth title, which would break the tie with Baylor for the third-most titles.

Honorable mentions: Cameron Brink, Stanford; Kiki Rice, UCLA

Stanford&#39;s Haley Jones handles the ball during a Sweet 16 game against Maryland on March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Stanford's Haley Jones handles the ball during a Sweet 16 game against Maryland on March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ACC

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Elizabeth Kitley, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, is one of the best centers in the nation and was named to the preseason All-American list. The 6-6 senior scored a season-high 42 points in the Hokies’ 84-81 loss to Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“Kitley is one of the best basketball players I’ve seen in a very long time,” North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart said at ACC media day. “She’s basically a combination of Dirk Nowitzki and Elena Delle Donne with Brittney Griner-esque. She can just do a little bit of everything. So she’s really special. Hard for us to guard in so many ways.”

Kitley is “more determined than ever,” teammate Georgia Amoore said at ACC media day, which should be concerning for opponents. She averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game and will have the advantage of guard transfer Ashley Owusu out of Maryland. Virginia Tech has an ACC-best nine players in their fourth or fifth seasons.

Honorable mentions: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Hailey Van Lith, Louisville; Diamond Johnson, NC State; Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

BIG 12

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Ashley Joens, a second-team All-American and preseason nominee, opted to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and come back for a fifth season. She already leads all active players in the nation in career points (2,369) and took the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 last year.

The 6-1 guard/forward averaged 18.8 points on 43% shooting, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She was a projected first-round pick in the 2022 WNBA mock drafts and teams liked her versatility, head coach Bill Fennelly said at the team’s media day. But they’ll work on improvements in small areas like limiting her turnovers (two per game last year), improving her shooting clip and becoming a better defender.

Honorable mentions: Rori Harmon, Texas; Aijha Blackwell, Baylor

BIG EAST

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Aneesah Morrow was named a preseason All-American as a sophomore and is the first DePaul player to earn the honor since Latasha Byears in 1995. The AP started its women’s team announcements ahead of the 1994-95 season.

The 6-1 forward is the reigning WBCA and USBWA National Freshman of the Year and earned a spot as a Second Teamer on the AP All-American team following a record-shattering rookie season. She led the nation in rebounding (13.8 ppg), led the team in scoring (21.9 ppg) and put up 27 double-doubles, three short of Boston’s nation-leading total.

Her 30 points and 14 rebounds nearly put DePaul over UConn in a December conference meeting last year. The Huskies won by a layup in the final two seconds.

Honorable mentions: Azzi Fudd, UConn; Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Mid-majors

Myah Selland, South Dakota State

Myah Selland, the 2020-21 Summit League player of the year, led South Dakota State to a runner-up finish in the conference and a WNIT championship after dealing with an injury early in the season. She averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes per game last season.

The 6-1 senior redshirt forward went 51.5% from the field and improved her 3-point shooting to 46.6% (48-of-103). It was 25 more attempts than any of her five years and bested the 36.4% (16-of-44) clip she posted as a freshman.

Her Hoop Stats presents a Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award named for the Las Vegas Aces’ championship coach. South Dakota’s Ciara Duffy won the inaugural award and Florida Gulf Coast shooter Kierstan Bell, who won a title with the Aces in September, won it in 2021 and ’22.

Honorable mentions: Tishara Morehouse, Florida Gulf Coast; Julia Cunningham, Princeton; Destinee Wells, Belmont

South Dakota State forward Myah Selland dribbles the ball up the court during a game in 2019. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
South Dakota State forward Myah Selland dribbles the ball up the court during a game in 2019. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday. After Bale came on as a substitute in extra time and scored the tying goal for 10-man LAFC, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez scored in the 3-0 shootout, capping the most dramati

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.