Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Have a ‘Fun Date Night’ Cooking at Home

The TikTok influencer and football player enjoyed a relaxing evening amid their rumored fling

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios enjoy a date night

Alix Earle's date nights don't have to be fancy.

On Thursday, the beauty influencer, 22, shared a glimpse of her romantic evening with Braxton Berrios, 27, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. At the beginning of Earle's TikTok post, the pair cozied up next to each other on a balcony that overlooked Miami’s Biscayne Bay at sunset.

The night started off with the pair building skewers made of beef tips, shrimp, onions mushrooms and bell peppers. Woven in between clips of Earle smiling at the camera, fans could see what appeared to be Berrios’ hands slicing the steak and helping prepare the meal.

The video, which has garnered almost 800,000 likes, also featured some hilarious kitchen mishaps. During the clip, Earle waved away smoke from the electric stove and grimaced as she dropped one of the skewer pieces on the floor.

To cook their skewers, Berrios turned on the grill on the balcony. In the reflection of the sliding glass doors, the duo could be seen sharing a romantic embrace.

They plated the steak, veggies and beans and toasted with the skewers as they dined al fresco.



While the meal looked delicious, Earle kept things real in her caption. "Fun date night idea … except we ended up ordering chipotle HAHAHA,” she wrote.

Alix Earle/Tiktok Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios seen on Earle's TikTok

This month, there have been rumors swirling on social media about Earle and Berrios’ new fling.

Berrios, who previously dated Sophia Culpo, recently addressed speculation that he cheated on her during their two-year relationship after the model publicly stated that their relationship "didn't end well or honestly."



In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Berrios tried to clear the air.

Alix Earle/Tiktok Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios embrace during a date night at home

"I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," Berrios said. "I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out."

The NFL star said when he and his ex (referring to Culpo, though he didn't use her name) split in January. "It had nothing to do with anything else," he added of the breakup. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter. We just didn't work out and that's okay."

Alix Earle/Tiktok Alix Earle shows off her cooking during date night with Braxton Berrios

Berrios said it has been "very weird and sad" seeing the online speculation about his personal life since his split from Culpo. "I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I felt like it needed to be touched on now," he concluded.

Before Berrios' Instagram story, Culpo posted and deleted a TikTok post that seemingly shaded her ex-boyfriend and Earle. "Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag," she wrote in the now-deleted caption.

Read the original article on People.