MONTREAL, June 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX:ALYA - News) (NASDAQ:ALYA - News) ("Alithya") will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, ended March 31, 2020, on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, presentation and 2020 annual review will be posted on Alithya's website at https://www.alithya.com/en/investors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Conference call Date: Friday, June 19, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: Live webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10648





Playback Call-in number: 1-800-585-8367 Access code: 8929159 Availability: June 19 at noon until 11:59 p.m. on June 27, 2020

About Alithya Group

Alithya is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2020-financial-results-on-june-19-301069585.html

SOURCE Alithya





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/03/c6739.html