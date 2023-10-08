Alita 2 gets a promising update from director Robert Rodriguez

A sequel to the 2019 cyberpunk film Alita: Battle Angel has received a promising update from director Robert Rodriguez.

The first film, which is based on the manga series of the same name by Yukito Kishiro, follows Rosa Salazar as Alita – a cyborg who awakens with no memory and has to navigate the dangerous new world she finds herself in.

Speaking to TheWrap, Rodriguez has confirmed that he'd "love" to make a follow-up to the film with its producer James Cameron.

"[James] and I always talk about how we’d love to do another Alita," he said.

20th Century Studios

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 sequel gets promising update after Phantom Liberty release

Continuing, he explained why a sequel has taken so long to come to fruition:

"That studio [20th Century] was bought by another studio [Disney]. They’re starting to make movies now. But that for a while 20th Century wasn’t making any of their movies.

"I think now you’re seeing a few rolling out. We would love to."

The first film ended with Alita becoming a pro at in-universe sport Motorball, and aiming to avenge the death of her friends throughout the film.

It starred Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali and Ed Skrein alongside Salazar.

20th Century Studios

Related: Alita: Battle Angel 2 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know

This is not the first time that a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel has been alluded to.

"Yeah, we have been talking about it, so we would love to make one," Rodriguez has said previously in an interview with Total Film and GamesRadar+ in May this year.

He added that the whole creative team of the first film was on board with the idea, including Cameron and producer Jon Landau.

"We haven't set it for sure yet, but we're definitely hoping to and talking about it a lot. [Landau and Cameron are] slammed with all the Avatar stuff, but they've definitely been engaging in it."

Cameron also confirmed the sequels this year.

You Might Also Like