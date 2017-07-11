Alistair Overeem Takes Top Spot of UFC 213 Fighter Salaries

UFC 213 may have crowned a new interim middleweight champion, but that champion was far from the top paid performer on the card.

That distinction belongs to Alistair Overeem, who was paid a disclosed flat fee of $800,000 to earn the nod over Fabricio Werdum at T-Mobile Arena.

Though the main event was supposed to have featured bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes putting her belt on the line against Valentina Shevchenko, illness derailed the fight. Nunes wasn’t feeling well and pulled out of the bout on the day of.

Taking the headlining slot was the interim title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, which became a quick contender for Fight of the Year.

At the end of the night, it was Robert Whittaker’s hand that was raised. Neither he nor Romero had a win bonus on offer – each was paid a flat fee of $350,000 – but Whittaker will get a crack at unifying his interim belt with the one wrapped around the waist of current champion Michael Bisping.

UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker took place on Saturday, June 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker Fighter Salaries

Amanda Nunes: $105,000 ($105,000 win bonus) vs. Valentina Shevchenko: $1000,000 (no win bonus) – Fight Canceled*

Robert Whittaker: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Yoel Romero: $350,000

Alistair Overeem: $800,000 (no win bonus) def. Fabricio Werdum: $275,000

Curtis Blaydes: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $30,000

Anthony Pettis: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus) def. Jim Miller: $71,000

Rob Font: $39,000 (includes $19,500 win bonus) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $18,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. Travis Browne: $120,000

Chad Laprise: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Brian Camozzi: $10,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $14,000

Belal Muhammad: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Jordan Mein: $25,000

Cody Stamann: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Terrion Ware: $10,000

Trevin Giles: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. James Bochnovic: $12,000

*Amanda Nunes fell ill and withdrew from the fight

UFC 213 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $2,596,000