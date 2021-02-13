Alisson blunder lands Liverpool in trouble as Burnley bounce back at Palace

Alisson Becker had another day to forget as his latest blunder left Liverpool’s Premier League title defence hanging by a thread following a late collapse at Leicester, who claimed a 3-1 victory.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was instrumental in the Reds’ title triumph last season but he followed up two well-publicised mistakes against Manchester City last week with another gaffe at the King Power Stadium.

With the scores level at 1-1, Alisson impulsively raced outside his area to cut out a long Youri Tielemans ball but clattered into Liverpool debutant Ozan Kabak, allowing Jamie Vardy a simple 81st-minute finish.

Mohamed Salah had given the visitors the lead midway through the second half but James Maddison equalised with a 78th-minute free-kick, which stood after a check with technology, with Daniel Amartey ruled fractionally onside.

Vardy running in and tapping into an empty net after Alisson’s howler was followed by Harvey Barnes breaking free on the left and firing into the net, Leicester’s third goal in the space of seven incident-packed minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City – having played two games more – after a third straight defeat.

Matt Lowton scored his first Premier League goal in eight years as his sensational volley helped Burnley bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth in midweek with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Some slack defending allowed Johann Berg Gudmundsson to open the scoring for his second goal in two league games while Jay Rodriguez bagged his first in the top flight this season as Burnley struck twice in the first 10 minutes.

Lowton then beat three players before passing to Rodriguez, whose return ball saw the full-back volley home in the 47th minute for his first goal in the Premier League for Burnley, who moved 11 points clear of the relegation zone.