Alisson Becker 'would have saved' Demba Ba's goal after Steven Gerrard's infamous slip, believes Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker is such an improvement at Anfield that he would have saved Demba Ba’s goal after Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip in 2014

The Liverpool captain lost his footing on the halfway line in the 36th game of the Premier League season, allowing Ba to race through and slot the ball past Simon Mignolet.

Chelsea eventually won that game 2-0, before Crystal Palace recovered from 3-0 to draw 3-3 with Liverpool the following week and deny the Reds their first title since 1990, with Manchester City pipping them to the post.

But former Manchester United full-back Neville does not think Gerrard’s slip was fatal, insisting that Mignolet could have done better and potentially saved the Liverpool legend’s embarrassment.

“I’ve not said this before because at the time it was such a deep wound for Liverpool fans and Steven Gerrard personally,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, as they discussed Alisson’s arrival at Liverpool.

“I thought the keeper should have done better. I’ve never said it before.

Ba’s finish trickled past Mignolet, but Neville thinks current Reds stopper Alisson Becker would save it

“If that was a moment later on this season, I think Alisson would save it. I think eight times out of ten, he would save it.

“I think it’s a scuffed shot from Demba Ba, I don’t think he looks confident. It goes in and nobody ever blamed Mignolet for that goal.

“I don’t think you can blame him, I don’t think you can say he was at fault but Alisson would have saved it.”



