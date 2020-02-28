Alison Tetrick's Specialized S-Works Roubaix for Super Sweetwater gravel race - Gallery
Alison Tetrick might just be the biggest name in gravel cycling – certainly on the women's side. The American, whose grandfather has 17 masters national championships, is a two-time winner of Dirty Kanza. She stepped into gravel racing at the end of a longstanding road career in which she raced for teams such as Tibco, Astana BePink and Cylance Pro Cycling.
Throughout her career, Tetrick's successes include helping teammate Mara Abbott to women’s Giro d’Italia victory in 2010 and winning a bronze medal at the world championships with her Astana BePink team in the team time trial in 2014. However, two crashes led to severe concussions in 2010 and 2011.
Similar to Peter Stetina, Tetrick's decision to step away from the road came more as a career-pivot than a retirement. Tetrick had planned to step away at the end of 2016, but when asked to stay for a final year, she agreed on the proviso that she could ride Dirty Kanza. She won, with a course record no less, ahead of Amanda Nauman despite fuelling mistakes and a late wrong turn.
Tetrick followed that up with a 3rd in 2018 and another victory in 2019, and has since committed to a full gravel racing calendar for 2020. This weekend, she will take on the second in the Grasshopper Adventure Series, at Super Sweetwater, which is a particularly road-going gravel race, as showcased by Stetina's decision to use a gravel-adapted Canyon Ultimate lightweight road bike.
Tetrick will be using a Specialized S-Works Roubaix, equipped with Roval CLX32 carbon road wheels, Specialized Roubaix tubeless tyres, and a SRAM Red Etap AXS groupset.
Taking care of navigation will be the Mega XL cycling computer from Lezyne. The Britsh brand also supplies the saddle bag, bottle cages and its KTV Pro Smart lights.
Alison Tetrick's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix
Front brake: SRAM Red Etap AXS HRD
Rear brake: SRAM Red Etap AXS HRD
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red Etap AXS HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Cassette: SRAM RED XG 1290 10-33T
Chain: SRAM RED 12-speed
Crankset: SRAM Red AXS with Quarq power meter, 48/35T
Bottom bracket: SRAM Red
Wheelset: Roval CLX32
Tyres: Specialized Roubaix 2Bliss 30/32c
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Bar Tape: Specialized S-Wrap
Handlebars: Zipp Service Course SL70 alloy
Stem: Specialized S-Works Future Stem
Saddle: Specialized Mirror Carbon 3D-printed
Bottle cages: Lezyne CNC Machined AL
Cycling computer: Lezyne Mega XL