Alison Steadman: 'I never thought I would live in such strange and scary times'

It took less than a week of lockdown for Alison Steadman to start making puppets. Supplies weren’t a problem; this is a woman so anti-waste she thinks supermarkets should charge a fiver for plastic bags and donates her old hair to the birds. “It’s very good for nests; it’s soft and it complements the grass and sticks.”

So, come late March, she decided to knock together a Mr Punch to entertain her grandson on FaceTime. “I’d got all the stuff: toilet roll holder, newspaper, flour, plasticine, Christmas decorations, an old cushion.

“I love Punch and Judy. When I was a child, we’d sometimes go shopping in Liverpool city centre and my treat, if I behaved, was to watch it outside St George’s Hall. People say: ‘Oh, but he used to beat his wife with a stick.’ But as a kid you don’t know that. It’s just fun.”

Is her Punch around, I ask? Can I see? Ever obliging, Steadman disappears. Her iPad is propped on a coffee table, so when she’s not on the sofa, you see a watercolour of Holkham sands and some smoke detectors.

It’s a holiday home: tasteful, a bit nautical (her, too – blue tunic, white trousers). Steadman is a hardcore birdwatcher, at her happiest on the Isle of Man. “I hate beaches where all you see is people sunbathing and 1,000 umbrellas.”

After a minute, she’s back, soft and smiley as ever, along with one of most terrifying things I’ve ever seen. This is Punch after a hard apprenticeship in hell: wild eyes, Aztec paintwork, rictus teeth. Freddy, three, was a bit uncertain. “He prefers Sooty.”

The alarming darkness of Steadman’s creation – and the quality of craftsmanship (it’s brilliant) – shouldn’t be a surprise. But she is easy to underestimate. Or, perhaps, impossible to overestimate.

“She stands toe-to-toe with the greats,” says James Corden, whose sitcom Gavin and Stacey – in which Steadman plays clucking suburban mum Pamela – has brought her a new generation of admirers. The best actors, he thinks, are either aliens (Tilda Swinton, Mark Rylance) or humans. “Alison is always first and foremost a human being. Her lack of starriness or seeking status makes her so approachable.” It also means she can wrongfoot you.

Now 74, Steadman has two new leads as unassuming women you dismiss at your peril. In the undemanding drama 23 Walks, she’s a prickly divorcee whom Dave Johns valiantly tries to romance as they tramp round north London with their dogs. And in Life, a flagship BBC drama from Doctor Foster’s Mike Barlett, she is previously meek Gail, who has an epiphany at her 70th birthday party: her husband is a patronising idiot and she is not going to take it any more.

In the first episode, we are treated to some extreme closeups of Steadman’s face; the better, says Bartlett, to “capture in microscopic detail things that we haven’t seen Alison do before. You get it all: real nuance and the detail of a woman thinking two contradictory things at the same time. You can’t direct that. Alison is smart and truthful and instinctive enough to just do it.”

Sometimes, says Steadman, she was worried Gail goes “a bit far, was really mean”. But that was also the appeal. “I’ve never known a woman actually stand up and say: ‘Enough, I want things to change.’ Usually it just goes on until the end of life.

“My father was the kindest, most gentle man you ever met, but some friends of my parents had a relationship in which the husband would just put his wife down. My mother used to say: ‘How dare he speak to her like that?’”

Ingrained sexism endures, she thinks. “If you’re sitting around a dinner table and there’s two women over 60 and some gorgeous 30-year-olds, you can be sure that the older women won’t get noticed unless they say: ‘Excuse me!’”

You cannot imagine the friendly but forthright Steadman would stand for such nonsense. Corden remembers the first time they met, alighting from a train in Leeds to shoot Fat Friends, 20 years ago. “I asked if I could help her with her bags and she said: ‘Yes, you can, and don’t ever stop asking people that.’”

The only time she has suffered sustained bullying, she thinks, after a pause, was at the hands of another woman: a TV director, years ago. “I was just starting out, and she enjoyed humiliating me. It was horrible. When we’d finished shooting she bought everyone a drink except me. One of the guys on the show said: ‘Oh, she fancies you.’ I said: ‘If she fancies me, why doesn’t she make a pass?’ It was nonsense! She was just a bitch.’”

