Alison Spittle: ‘I glued blue hair extensions into my hair to look like Lisa from Steps’

The funniest standup I’ve ever seen …

Mat Ewins. My friends and I laughed so much we completely ruined the show for half the audience. They were deeply enraged, which only made it funnier.

The funniest sketch I’ve ever seen …

Related: The Guide: Staying In – sign up for our home entertainment tips

The Fast Show’s Johnny Nice Painter. I found this funny as a child and now as an adult with a few breakdowns under my belt I find it even funnier.

The funniest TV show I’ve ever seen …

LOL: Australia on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a competition where the winner is the last person to laugh, presented by Rebel Wilson, with 10 of Australia’s best comedians. It captures some of the anarchic weirdness I missed from the fringe this year.

The funniest person I know …

My granny Minnie sings novelty songs from the late 90s when she’s had a few to drink. If someone tries to discuss anything that paints her in a bad light she’ll just sing Afroman or the Bloodhound Gang until they go quiet.

The funniest heckle I’ve ever had …

Probably from my uncle John Paul correcting me on an anecdote that he was not involved in, so I told the audience an embarrassing story about him instead. Turns out, though, it was my cousin Anthony that heckled me, but they were very far away so poor John Paul got the heckle bullet there.

The funniest item of clothing I’ve ever owned …

A T-shirt with the logo of the meal-replacement service Huel on it. The thought of making eye contact with other fellow Huel T-shirt wearers tickles me.

The funniest hairstyle I’ve had …

I glued blue hair extensions into my hair with a hot glue gun to look like Lisa from Steps in the Heartbeat video. Instead I took a trip to A&E.

The funniest number …

32: it looks like a swan eating ass, I’ve a lifetime ban from Mecca Bingo and no regrets.

Alison Spittle co-hosts the Wheel of Misfortune podcast with Fern Brady on BBC Sounds and presents The Alison Spittle Show on headstuff.org