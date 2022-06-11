Alison Riske books final spot in Nottingham

Alison Riske booked her place in the Rothesay Open final in Nottingham with a three-set win over Viktorija Golubic.

Riske had put an end to British number three Harriet Dart’s hopes in the quarters, but she had to work hard to secure a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory.

The American had also overcome 2019 champion Caroline Garcia to reach the last eight and proved too strong for the world number 55 from Poland.

Alison Riske booked her place in the final of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Riske was made to work hard for the win and now plays Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final after she won her semi-final when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire.

Haddad Maiai took the first set 6-3, before Martincova was forced to leave the court at 4-1 down in the second set.

Dan Evans won his ATP Challenger Tour semi-final in straight sets against Jack Sock to book his place in the final.

However, it was a tough match for the British top seed, who saved five of the seven break points he faced before eventually prevailing 7-5 6-3 against his American opponent.

Evans will now take on Australian Jordan Thompson, who needed just 69 minutes to beat countryman Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-2.