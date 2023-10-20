Alison Hammond's Hysterics As Dermot O'Leary Outs Her Secret Is Pure Friday Joy

Alison Hammond has proven once again that her laugh is a tonic to us all, as she broke into hysterics on Friday’s This Morning.

During a segment on the happiness of finding unexpected change around the house, her co-host Dermot O’Leary outed Alison when she told viewers a story about a time she did a good deed.

Alison told her co-stars: “I did find a note the other day. I was coming out of a car park and I was walking and I looked at the floor and I was like, that looks like a £20 note. It was! I picked it up and I donated it to charity.”

As the guests praised Alison’s actions and she smiled to the camera, Dermot pulled a face and interjected: “Hang on, when you say you donated it to charity…”

TheGreat British Bake Off host kept trying to move on and stick to the schedule, Dermot kept pestering her to “tell the truth” about what she did with the money.

As they both broke into hysterics, Alison wheezed through her infectious laughter: “I’m never telling you anything again!”

Before Dermot revealed her secret to the audience: “She went to the charity shop and she bought a handbag for £15.”

“For charity” she choked through her tears of laughter, as she went on to admit: “I did keep the five pounds and buy some sweets with that one.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning

Later, Dermot added: “It was a lovely bag print,” as Alison laughed: “I am very grateful.”

It comes after the host was on hand to supportGreat British Bake Offcontestant Tasha when she fell ill mid-way through Tuesday’s episode.

Alison escorted the baker back to the house, after Tasha scummed to the intense heat during Chocolate Week.

Her absence then threw the programme’s trusted formula into chaos, as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith made the decision to not eliminate anyone from the competition, with the caveat that two would leave next week.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1.

READ MORE: