Alison Hammond: Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing This Morning presenter

Police investigating claims of blackmail targeting TV presenter Alison Hammond have arrested a 36-year-old-man.

West Midlands Police said a man from Warwickshire was arrested on suspicion of blackmail on Saturday evening, and has been in custody for questioning.

Hammond had reportedly been blackmailed for large sums of money and a BMW car worth £5,000.

The blackmailer threatened to spread lies about her in an effort to derail her career if she did not co-operate with the demands, according to The Sun.

Hamond regularly presents ITV's This Morning and was recently announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

Read more:

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of eldest son

Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke expecting first child

Gwyneth Paltrow tells court she thought ski slope crash was a sex assault

The 48-year-old first rose to fame in 2002, after competing in the third series of Big Brother. She then joined the team at This Morning in the same year.

She currently presents the weekday daytime show on Friday mornings with former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary.

Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts

She has appeared in multiple reality shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

More recently, she joined actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.