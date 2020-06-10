Alison Hammond's father dies but she is unable to attend funeral

Alison Hammond's father has died in Jamaica. (Getty Images)

Alison Hammond has revealed her father has died in Jamaica but she will be unable to attend his funeral.

The This Morning presenter - who lost her mother to cancer in February this year - shared her loss on social media and said she was upset not to be able to travel to his memorial service.

Hammond, 45, wrote: “This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica.

“I’m saddened that I won’t be able to make his funeral and saddened that he wasn’t part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness.

“Sleep well Daddy , love leaves a memory no on can steal . RIP.”

She did not say why she could not attend his funeral, but the UK and Jamaica are still under lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly Willoughby has offered Alison Hammond her condolences. (Getty Images)

Her This Morning colleagues were quick to offer their condolences.

Holly Willoughby commented: “Alison... sending you so much love .”

Ruth Langsford wrote: “Sad to hear that darling....sending you love & a huge hug.”

And Peter Andre said: “All our love.”

Hammond revealed in February that her mother, Maria, had passed away after battling lung and liver cancer.

She wrote: “Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful , wonderful Mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer.

“Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of . Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that your ok and with God in Heaven now . I will always remember you and try and make you proud . I love you mum.”

Hammond, who was born in Birmingham, found fame on the third series of Big Brother in 2002 before launching a successful TV career.

Ruth Langsford sent Alison Hammond her love and support. (Getty Images)

Last week she won praise for impassioned speech on This Morning about what the Black Lives Matter movement meant to her. Anti-racism protests have taken place around the world in response to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Hammond fought back tears as she said: “Firstly, I’m a mother too, to a 15-year-old black boy so when I saw that image of George Floyd I saw my brother, I saw my father, I saw my son. I saw everybody’s son, and I was disgusted to my core. It hurt me to the pit of my stomach to think that this is 2020 and we are seeing that.”

“Let’s be honest this has been going on forever. My whole life, my mum’s life, everybody’s life.”