Alison Hammond confirms she’ll host Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding: ‘Let’s have it... the cake, that is’

Alison Hammond has confirmed that she will be the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The presenter, who is known to many for her work on This Morning, will take over Matt Lucas’s position on the programme, after his departure at the end of 2022.

She will join Noel Fielding, who has hosted the programme since its move from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2017.

On Friday morning (17 March), Hammond posted the announcement to social media.

“It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off!” she wrote on Twitter. “Let’s have it – The cake that is... so excited!”

The post includes a video that shows a cake version of her, Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in a mock Bake Off tent.

Hammond is heard interviewing the figurine version of herself about the new gig.

On Thursday (16 March), reports first suggested that Hammond was next in line to replace Lucas on the show.

