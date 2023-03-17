Alison Hammond confirms she is new Great British Bake Off co-host

Alison Hammond has confirmed she will be the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The This Morning presenter, 48, will join forces with comedian Noel Fielding in the next series of the popular Channel 4 baking show.

Hammond is replacing Matt Lucas, who revealed in December he was stepping down from the presenting role as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

On Friday Hammond posted a video of a cake designed in the shape of the classic Bake Off tent, which featured models of her, Fielding and the judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith. In a voiceover, the presenter said: “This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off.”

As animated microphones appeared on the screen, Hammond asked her figurine if she had any comment at this time to which she said: “Well do you know what? I’m just absolutely thrilled. I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.”

Alongside the post, she wrote: “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off! let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

Hollywood welcomed her to the show, posting on his Instagram: “alisonhammond55 welcome!!!!! looking forward to seeing you in the tent, you’re going to love it X”

The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, saying it was “delighted” to announce she would be joining the team to host alongside Fielding later this year.

🍞BAKING NEWS 🍞

We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KTI57HcNrU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2023

Hammond will be the first person of colour to host or judge on the show since it began in 2010.

Before joining This Morning she competed in the third series of Big Brother and has since gone on to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

More recently, she appeared alongside the actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas. Hammond also appeared on an episode of Celebrity Bake Off, in which she momentarily became confused about the whereabouts of her oven door.

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2017, Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Toksvig announced her departure from the show in 2020 and was replaced by Lucas, who co-hosted the last three series.

Hammond’s appointment as co-host was met with enthusiasm from industry colleagues, with Joel Dommett commenting “such great news” and Claudia Winkleman saying “brilliant” in the comments alongside her Instagram post.

Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Big congrats to the force of nature that is our @AlisonHammond – she will be fabulous on Bake Off #GBBO @BritishBakeOff.”

Big congrats to the force of nature that is our @AlisonHammond - she will be fabulous on Bake Off #GBBO @BritishBakeOff — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 17, 2023

Channel 4’s official Twitter account shared Hammond’s video and wrote: “This is more exciting than a cream horn for breakfast. Can’t wait to welcome you to the tent @AlisonHammond #GBBO.”